Chairman of Azerbaijani Parliament leaves for Russia

Baku. 6 February. REPORT.AZ/ The Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation led by Speaker Ogtay Asadov has today visited the Russian Federation.

Report informs referring to the press service of the Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majllis), the delegation includes Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee for Legal Policy and State Building Ali Huseynli, Chairman of the Committee on International Relations and Inter-Parliamentary Relations Samad Seyidov and other officials.

During the visit, the delegation will attend the event to be held at the State Duma of the Russian Federation on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Russia.

Leadership of the State Duma and lawmakers will attend the event.

Within the framework of the event, Heydar Aliyev Foundation will organize an exhibition.

The visit will end on February 7.