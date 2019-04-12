Caucasus energy security discussed in Tbilisi

A conference on 'Energy security in the Caucasus region in conditions on an open market' has been held in Tbilisi, Georgia.

Report's local bureau informs that the event was supported by Georgia's Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development and USAID Energy Program, the United States.

Speaking at the conference, Natia Turnava, Deputy Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development, spoke about the challenges that exist in the field of Georgia’s energy security

She said that the strategy of the Georgian govertnment on energy sphere relies on two principles: "Creation of a more open market and bigger opportunities for integration in the region, trade and transit."

The conference was attended by the USAID Georgia top representatives, as well as the representatives of diplomatic missions and other officials.