Caspian Summit scheduled for August

Baku. 10 May. REPORT.AZ/ The summit of the heads of the Caspian states is scheduled for August.

Report was told by Russian State Secretary and Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin.

"Now there is intensive work at a high expert level. We want the forthcoming summit of the Caspian states planned for August in Astana to be completed effectively, so that the Convention on the legal status of the Caspian Sea could be signed”, - Karasin said.

According to him, this step, "for many decades ahead will predetermine tranquility and predictability in the Caspian region for the reason that all the Caspian states would cooperate in the Caspian in terms of economy, ecology and a number of other areas".