Caspian littoral countries work on nine cooperation agreements

To date, relevant domestic procedures to complete the ratification process of the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea have been completed in Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Russia, and Turkmenistan.

"We hope that Iran will also deal closely with this issue after the formation of the new Majlis following the upcoming parliamentary elections," Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Andrey Rudenko told Russia Today.

Report quotes the deputy minister as saying that the Convention is a basis that creates favorable conditions for expanding five-way cooperation in various fields.

"So, in the past year, interaction in the field of economics has received significant development: in Turkmenistan, at the level of Heads of Government of the Caspian Five, the first Caspian Economic Forum was held (Russia, plans to host the second next year). In addition, work is underway on nine five-sided agreements on cooperation in the fields of security, transport, tourism, and science. We expect some of them to be ready for the next Caspian summit in Turkmenistan," Deputy Minister Rudenko said.