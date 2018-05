Baku. 12 January. REPORT.AZ/ Prime minister of Bulgaria Boyko Borisov will pay a visit to Azerbaijan on January 15.

Report informs, during the visit to Baku Borisov will hold a series of meetings with officials. The parties will discuss the development of bilateral cooperation, including in energy sector.

The visit of the head of Bulgarian government to Baku will end on January 16, after which he will travel to Strasbourg.