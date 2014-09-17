 Top
    Bulgarian President to visit Azerbaijan

    Rosen Plevneliev will attend a groundbreaking ceremony for the South Caucasus Pipeline expansion project

    Baku. 17 September. REPORT.AZ/ Bulgarian President Rosen Plevneliev will visit Azerbaijan on September 20. Report informs referring to the Bulgarian media, Minister of Economy Anton Pavlov said it. He noted that early delivery of Azerbaijani gas to Bulgaria will be agreed during R. Plevneliev’s visit to Azerbaijan.

    Bulgarian President is expected to take part in a groundbreaking ceremony for the South Caucasus Pipeline expansion project which is a part of the Southern Gas Corridor. The ceremony will be held at Sangachal terminal on September 20.

