    Bulgarian President completes official visit to Azerbaijan

    The guest was seen off by high-ranked state officials
    Baku. 14 October. REPORT.AZ/ Official visit of the President of the Republic of Bulgaria Rumen Radev to the Republic of Azerbaijan has ended on October 14.

    Report informs, a guard of honor was lined up at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with flags of the two countries.

    President of the Republic of Bulgaria Rumen Radev and his spouse Desislava Radeva were seen off by Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Ahmadov, Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov and other officials.

