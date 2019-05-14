Top

Brussels opens high-level conference in honor of 10th anniversary of Eastern Partnership

Brussels hosts conference on Eastern Partnership anniversary

23

© Report

The high-level conference in honor of the 10th anniversary of the Eastern Partnership program opened today in the European Commission building in Brussels.

Special correspondent of Report informs that the meeting is chaired by the head of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker.

The conference is attended by the heads of state and government of the Eastern Partnership countries, foreign ministers of the EU countries, representatives of civil society, business, youth and journalists from 34 countries.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov also takes part in meeting.

During the high-level conference, participants will discuss the development of cooperation over the 10 years of the program’s existence, as well as will exchange views on its future prospects.

Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.
Facebook
Subscribe to our Facebook page

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi
facebook
Subscribe to the page on Facebook and keep abreast of all interesting and relevant news
Thanks, I already like it!