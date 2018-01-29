British Prime Minister's Trade Envoy to visit Azerbaijan

© Report

Baku. 29 January. REPORT.AZ/ British Prime Minister's Trade Envoy to Azerbaijan, Baroness Emma Nicholson will visit Baku.

Report informs referring to the British Embassy to Azerbaijan, Baroness Emma Nicholson will attend the fourth meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council in Baku, February 15.

The first ministerial meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council was held on February 12, 2015, the second on February 29, 2016, the third on February 23, 2017.