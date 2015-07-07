 Top
    Close photo mode

    British MP sends a letter of protest to Chatham House Director

    Bob Blackman has criticized a forthcoming visit of Bako Sahakyan to London

    Baku. 7 July. REPORT.AZ/ British MP, Chairman of the Azerbaijan All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) Bob Blackman has criticized a forthcoming visit of Bako Sahakyan, so-called ‘president’ of the unrecognized regime in Azerbaijan`s occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region, to London.

    Report informs, Bob Blackman told The European Azerbaijan Society (TEAS) that he has already sent a letter of protest to Robin Niblett, Director of Chatham House, the Royal Institute of International Affairs, which invited Sahakyan to speak.

    In his letter, Bob Blackman said: “Only last week I was at a book launch commemorating the Khojaly tragedy, so it was a shock to hear that Bako Sahakyan, so-called ‘president’ of the unrecognized occupying regime in Nagorno-Karabakh, has been invited by Chatham House to speak. The UK government does not recognize the illegal regime in Nagorno-Karabakh however as private individual the UK government has no power to stop Sahakyan from visiting the UK. This is a private visit with no official recognition, however as chair of the Azerbaijan APPG it saddens me to think that somebody who has caused so much suffering is being given a platform to speak at a prestigious institution like Chatham House and would call for this event to be cancelled.”

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi