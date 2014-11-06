​British Minister for Europe David Lidington held a lecture in the ADA

Baku. 6 November. REPORT.AZ/ British Minister for Europe David Lidington held a lecture in Azerbaijan Diplomatic Academy.

Report informs, in his speech, the British Minister paid special attention to the issue of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. He said he regretted that since his last visit to Azerbaijan, as well as 20 years after establishing the ceasefire, the agreement on the conflict has still not been reached.

"This is a conflict that has caused 20 years of lost opportunity. 20 years of continued hostility, hatred and suffering," he stated.

Nevertheless, David Lidington stressed that the UK government strongly supports the work of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs: "Madrid principles set out in 2007 provide the basis for a deal but they involve difficult decisions and compromises for both sides".

Then British Minister answered questions of the lecture participants.

Commenting on the question why Karabakh is out of the spotlight, while the international community reacts quickly to the conflicts in Georgia and Ukraine, David Lidington responded that each conflict was different and had its own characteristics.

Speaking about a possible revision of the OSCE Minsk Group, David Lidington claimed that in this case they would have to start from scratch. "The mechanism by which the OSCE group works, suggests to resolve issues by consensus. Therefore, any changes in the Minsk Group structure will require the agreement of all members of the organization," said David Lidington.

He urged the international community to support the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group.