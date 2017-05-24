British Embassy to Azerbaijan opens book of condolences

Baku. 24 May. REPORT.AZ/ The British Embassy to Azerbaijan has opened a book of condolences to commemorate victims of the Manchester terror attack.

Report informs, book will be open on May 24 and 25 between 10.00-12.00 and 14.00-16.00 Baku time.

Turkish, Palestinian, Indian ambassadors and Head of the UN office in Baku as well as delegates of Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan embassies have already signed the book of condolences.

Notably, on May 22 explosion hit Manchester arena during a concert. 22 people were killed and about 60 injured.