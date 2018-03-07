British Embassy holds event marking March 8 - International Women's Day

Baku. 7 March. REPORT.AZ/ The 100th anniversary of obtaining the right to vote is a great success for women.

Report informs, British Ambassador to Azerbaijan Dr. Carol Crofts said at event on the occasion of the International Women's Day.

She noted that this year both Great Britain and Azerbaijan celebrate a century since the moment when women got the right to vote.

Crofts pointed out that the 100th anniversary of the right to vote is "a great success for women”.

"In 2018, the composition of the British Parliament has become the most diversified, with more women represented in it, but in this connection there is much to be sought", Her Majesty's Ambassador stated.

Ambassador pointed out that a greater representation of women is also a very important issue for development of business.

"Great Britain is also contributing to the improvement of education for girls and women," added C. Crofts.

According to her, the process of improving education for women contributes to overall progress and prosperity.