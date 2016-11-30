 Top
    Brazilian Embassy in Azerbaijan lowers flags to half mast

    Three days of mourning declared in Brazil in connection with the plane crash

    Baku. 30 November. REPORT.AZ/ Brazilian Embassy in Azerbaijan has lowered the national flag to half mast due to the plane crash carrying members of the Brazilian football team.

    Report was informed at the Brazilian Embassy in Azerbaijan.

    Notably, three days of mourning declared in Brazil in connection with the plane crash.

    Chartered plane with a Brazilian first division football team crashed near Medellin, Colombia while on its way to the finals of a regional tournament, killing 71 people.

    There were 72 passengers and 9 crew members on board. 6 people survived.

