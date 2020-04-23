Bosnia and Herzegovina thanks Azerbaijan for assistance

Azerbaijan has lent assistance to Bosnia and Herzegovina in the fight against coronavirus. Report says, citing Sarajevotimes, a plane carrying humanitarian aid sent from Azerbaijan for Bosnia and Herzegovina will arrive at the international airport of Sarajevo today.

"On behalf of all citizens, Minister Fahrudin Radončić thanked the Government and people of Azerbaijan for their support," the Bosnian Minister of Security Fahrudin Radoncic said.

"The assistance was a continuation of the good results of the donor conference held last month by Minister F. Radončić with ambassadors in Sarajevo, international organizations, and institutions in the fight against coronavirus."

Since 1972, Baku and Sarajevo have acquired the status of sister cities. After gaining their independence, friendly and brotherly relations between the two nations entered a new stage of development.

Bosnia and Herzegovina recognized the independence of Azerbaijan on February 9, 1995, and the two countries established diplomatic relations on the same day. The Embassy of Bosnia and Herzegovina in Turkey is also accredited to Azerbaijan.