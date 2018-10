Baku. 3 September. REPORT.AZ/ The Embassy of Uzbekistan to Azerbaijan will open a book of condolences in connection with death of President Islam Karimov. Report was informed in embassy. Also embassy lowered flag in a sign of mourning.

Notably, Uzbekistan declared three days of mourning.

Report informs, Uzbekistan's embassy also canceled an event dedicated to the Day of Independence, which was to be held in Baku on September 6.