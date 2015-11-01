Book of Condolences to be opened at Romanian Embassy in Baku

Baku. 1 November. REPORT.AZ/ In relation to the tragic incident that took place on the 30th of October in Bucharest, in which 27 persons lost their lives, Government of Romania decided to declare 31st of October, 1st and 2nd of November 2015 days of national mourning, Report was told in Embassy of Romania in Azerbaijan.

A Book of Condolences will be opened on the 2nd of November, between 09:00 - 13:00 and 14:00 – 18:00 hours at the premises of the Embassy of Romania, located at 125A Akademik Hasan Aliyev Street, Baku.