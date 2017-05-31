Bogotá hosts bilateral political consultations between Azerbaijan and Colombia

© Report.az

Baku. 31 May. REPORT.AZ/Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with Juan Manuel Santos Calderón the President of the Republic of Colombia within his official visit to this country.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov conveyed sincere greetings from the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to Juan Manuel Santos. Juan Manuel Santos asked for delivering his greetings and best wishes to the President Ilham Aliyev.

President of Colombia Juan Manuel Santos stressed that Azerbaijan is the most powerful country in the region and he gladly follows the country's socio-economic achievements in recent years. He also mentioned that with great pleasure will pay a visit to Azerbaijan at the earliest convenience.

During the meeting parties expressed satisfaction with development of existing high-level friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Colombia and emphasized the great potential for development of these relations. The sides exchanged views on issues of cooperation in political, economic, agricultural and energy spheres between two countries and in this regard stressed the importance of strengthening trade relations.

Elmar Mammadyarov informed about the negotiations process on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

At the meeting the sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.