"Bloody January" photo exhibition opened in Istanbul's Yenikapi metro station

A photo exhibition titled "Bloody January" ("Qanlı Yanvar") has opened at the junction of the Yenikapi metro station in Istanbul.

Report's Turkish Bureau informs that the event organized on the initiative of the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Istanbul and with the support of the Istanbul municipality is dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the January 20 tragedy.

The photo exhibition is on the central crossing of the subway junction, which has three entrances and exits.

The exhibition opening was attended by the Consul General of Azerbaijan in Istanbul Masim Hajiyev, employees of the diplomatic corps and media representatives participated in the opening of the exhibition.

Moreover, information stands reflecting the facts about January 20 tragedy staged within the event.

Consul General Masim Hajiyev told the Local Bureau of the Report that the photo exhibition demonstrates 30 photos about the tragedy:

"The goal of organizing an exhibition in a city with a population of 20 million people is to raise awareness about the January 20 tragedy not only among the Turkish public but also around the world. The exhibition will run till January 17. Besides, Istanbul Yeniyüzyıl University will also host the exhibition dedicated to the January 20 tragedy."