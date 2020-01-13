Bilateral Relationship of Pakistan and Azerbaijan entering into a New Era - ARTICLE

Pakistan's DND information agency has posted an article about the bilateral relationship between Pakistan and Azerbaijan, Report informs.

The article headlined "Bilateral Relationship of Pakistan and Azerbaijan entering a New Era" reads:

The bilateral relationship between the land of modern Pakistan and modern Azerbaijan is centuries-old, and Caravanserai Multani in Baku is one of the testified and tangible historic linkages shared by both nations.

Since the independence of modern Azerbaijan, Islamabad and Baku stand with each other wherever and whenever it is needed.

The bilateral diplomatic relationship relies on the principle of respect, love, and trust. Now their time-tested relations have reached a new level of understanding during the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan, and the year 2019 was very productive for the two brotherly countries in terms of closer cooperation.

As always, during the Kashmir crises, Azerbaijan stood by Pakistan at international forums this year, and Pakistan again voiced its support for Azerbaijan at all available international forums.

The visit of President of Pakistan, Dr. Alvi, to Baku in 2019 played a pivotal role in bringing both countries further closer.

Before this visit, the meeting of President Dr. Alvi with Ambassador of Azerbaijan Ali Fikrat Oglu Alizada on June 25, 2019, in Islamabad was also a remarkable event when the latter passed the invitation of President of Ilham Aliyev to President Dr. Alvi.

At this meeting, President Alvi lauded bilateral relations between Pakistan and Azerbaijan and stated that bilateral trade is also increasing, and thousands of tourists from Pakistan are traveling to fraternal Azerbaijan.

President Alvi highly appreciated the proactive role of Ambassador of Azerbaijan Ali Fikrat Oglu Alizada in further cementing the bilateral relations between the two countries.

On October 28, 2019, while giving an interview to Azerbaijani media in Baku, President Alvi reiterated his stance that the bilateral relationship between Azerbaijan and Pakistan has (had) great importance for Pakistan. He strongly appreciated the support of the Azerbaijan government and people on Kashmir's cause.

The president stated that Pakistan is (was) the only country that did not recognize Armenia because of its love and respect for the people and state of Azerbaijan.

President Alvi, in his interview with Azeri media, also stated that active cooperation in the military-technical sphere is essential between Azerbaijan and Pakistan, and Pakistan is ready to support Azerbaijan whenever and wherever it (the support) is needed.

On September 23, 2019, Foreign Minister of Pakistan Shah Mahmood Qurashi, while speaking at the OIC contact group meeting on the sidelines of UNGA, said that the world must put pressure on Armenia to liberate Azerbaijani areas and stop aggression against the Azerbaijani nation.

He added that Pakistan had demanded the immediate withdrawal of Armenian forces from Nagorno-Karabakh, and Pakistan also demanded that the world compel Armenia to liberate Azerbaijani occupied lands.

When asked to comment on the Azerbaijan-Pakistan bilateral relations, the Chairman Pakistan-China Institute (PCI) and Senate Foreign Affairs Committee Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed stated that Pakistan and Azerbaijan have (had) a special relationship dating from the time that Pakistan was the second country to recognize the independence of Azerbaijan in 1991.

Remembering the Father of modern Azerbaijan, Heydar Aliyev, Senator Mushahid, who is also a journalist and geo-strategist, cited that high-level visits and mutual support on core issues of national interest of both (Pakistan and Azerbaijan) have (had) reinforced this relationship.

The father of modern Azerbaijan, Heydar Aliyev, visited Pakistan in 1995 and so did the Pakistani leaders. More importantly, Pakistan fully supports Azerbaijan on the issue of Nagorno-Karabakh, refusing to recognize Armenia, while Azerbaijan supports Pakistan on Kashmir. Azerbaijan is also a member of the OIC Contact Group on Kashmir," maintained Senator Mushahid.

“Pakistan also has a solid defense relationship with Baku plus parliamentary diplomacy is a force multiplier, and Pakistani parliamentarians are invited to monitor elections in Azerbaijan. Both countries have also taken a strong position on Islamophobia. Azerbaijan is now becoming a popular tourist destination for Pakistanis and Azeri cuisine too, healthy and delicious, is something that more and more Pakistanis are learning to enjoy,” concluded Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed.

Geo-political analyst and former top Diplomat of Pakistan Ambassador Abdul Basit when asked by DND News Agency to comment on the dynamics of Azerbaijan-Pakistan relations, he stated as:

“We greatly value our brotherly relations and fully support them on the issue of Nagorno Karabakh. Azerbaijan has always been forthcoming on Kashmir. It has been positively contributing to the OIC Kashmir Contact Group.

The two countries need to focus on augment economic ties, including trade and tourism, as the potential is enormous. I also remember having visited Azerbaijan as a diplomat from Moscow during the Soviet era and having lunch at Sara e Multan in Baku. I can never forget the warm hospitality of the people of Azerbaijan even then.

When former diplomat Ambassador Dr. Irfan Yusuf Shami was asked to comment on the historical perspective of Azerbaijan-Pakistan relations, he said:

Ever since the independence of Azerbaijan in 1991, Pakistan has (had) continued to steadily strengthen and further expand its excellent relationships with the brotherly country of Azerbaijan.

Both countries enjoy a shared history, culture, strategically located region, and religious traditions. Pakistan was one of the first countries to recognize Azerbaijan as well as one of the first to undertake a leadership level official visit to Baku. Our multifaceted bilateral and official relations continue to be strongly reinforced by utmost respect for each other at the people-to-people level.

Both countries have maintained strong reciprocal support at bilateral, regional, and international levels for their respective principled positions on Jammu and Kashmir and Nagorno-Karabagh disputes.

Pakistan has refrained from establishing diplomatic relations with Armenia and its official representative in OIC General Secretariat in Jeddah (the undersigned as Director Political Affairs) initiated a fact-finding mission to Nagorno-Karabagh in 2006, Azerbaijan has also consistently supported Pakistan on Jammu & Kashmir, particularly within the OIC Contact Group.

Pakistan will always continue to extend its utmost solidarity with their Azeri brothers and sisters during its annual observance of black January.

Enemies of Pakistan and Azerbaijan always try to harm this excellent and rock-strong relationship, but both countries always defeat enemies to fulfill their nefarious designs”.

While commenting on Azerbaijan-Pakistan relations, a former diplomat who also runs one of the prestigious Think Tank of Pakistan Major General (retd) Syed Khalid Amir Jaffery, stated that Pakistan and Azerbaijan have (had) always enjoyed an exceptional relationship.

“Pakistan has always supported Azerbaijan unconditionally, especially during the Nagorno Karabagh issue, which is extremely important for Azerbaijan. In turn, Pakistan has been supported by Azerbaijan in all international forums, including Kashmir.

The ties between this region and Azerbaijan go back a long way in history. I was surprised to see a Serai named Multan Serai, in Baku, where caravans from Multan used to come for trade and stay there. Our think tank is working closely with the Azerbaijan Embassy in Islamabad, and we hope that we can contribute towards further strengthening our already brotherly ties”.

He also believed that the bilateral relationship between Azerbaijan and Pakistan is irreversible, although enemies of both countries keep trying to create a divide.

Former Diplomat Ambassador Amjad Majid Abbasi stated that both countries share (shared) their roots with the Turks. Therefore, the Turkish culture remains predominant in every aspect of their life, and the Azerbaijani nation is hardworking and robust who take pride in being a nation that has achieved excellent progress after its independence.

“They are honorable people and have never forgotten Pakistan’s unconditional support on the Armenian issue,” concluded Ambassador Amjad.

As always, Azerbaijan will observe the anniversary of “Black January” on January 20, 2020.

This year will mark the 30th anniversary of the tragedy when, in 1990, the Soviet Army entered the capital Baku, killing and wounding hundreds of innocent and defenseless people.

Pakistan, as a Nation, will again stand by their Azerbaijani brothers. It will organize commemorative events and increase the awareness of the January 20 tragedy among Pakistani people through the mass media, including television, radio, and the Internet.