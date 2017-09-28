Belgian Foreign Ministry: We will continue to develop cooperation and share our experience with Azerbaijan

© MFA of Belgium

Baku. 28 September. REPORT.AZ/ We will continue to develop cooperation and share our experience with Azerbaijan.

Report informs, this is stated in the statement of the Belgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Belgium and Azerbaijan.

“We will continue to deepen our relations and to share our experience, from a perspective of friendship and mutual respect and on the basis of the rule of law, good governance and multilateral cooperation for prosperity, peace and security”, the statement reads.