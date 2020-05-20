Belgian Ambassador mulls areas of cooperation with Azerbaijani deputies

Ambassador of Belgium Bert Schoofs met with deputies of the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan, and members of the Azerbaijan-Belgium friendship group, Report says, citing the diplomatic mission.

The diplomat discussed the development of Azerbaijani-Belgian relations with the parliamentarians, as well as the development of further bilateral cooperation within the friendship group's framework.

Between 1992 and 1993, Belgium established bilateral relations with several countries following the breakup of the Soviet Union. Azerbaijan, having gained its independence, was among these countries to establish diplomatic ties with our country on 20 February 1992.

Since then, the bilateral relationship between the two states has been enhanced with high-level political contacts such as the visits of Prime Minister Jean-Luc Dehaene in 1998, Foreign Minister Karel De Gucht in 2006, and of Didier Reynders in 2015 to Baku. President Aliyev paid an official visit to Belgium in 2004 and 2006 and met Prime Minister Herman Van Rompuy in Brussels in 2009 and King Philippe in 2017. Regular meetings also took place at a parliamentary level as well as various cultural exchanges.