Belarusian President pays visit to Azerbaijan

Baku. 11 June. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko pays a working visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan on 11-13 June, Report informs, BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian leader.

The head of Belarusian state will attend the official opening ceremony of the 1st European Games.

Apart from that, the Belarusian President will hold a number of bilateral meetings and visit sport facilities in Baku.