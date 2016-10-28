 Top
    Close photo mode

    Belarus President: Azerbaijan's image significantly increased

    'I would like to congratulate you for passing exam called a referendum', Lukashenko said

    Baku. 28 October. REPORT.AZ/ "I would like to congratulate you for passing an exam called a referendum".

    Report informs citing the BelTA, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko saidat a meeting with First Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Yagub Eyyubov.

    According to him, the referendum results - the best proof of attitude of the Azerbaijani people to the power during in this difficult time: "This is a big victory, and I know how it is evaluated in the world. All talks, any chatter fell away at once, and the image of your country increased significantly", the president said.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi