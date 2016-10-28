Belarus President: Azerbaijan's image significantly increased

Baku. 28 October. REPORT.AZ/ "I would like to congratulate you for passing an exam called a referendum".

Report informs citing the BelTA, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko saidat a meeting with First Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Yagub Eyyubov.

According to him, the referendum results - the best proof of attitude of the Azerbaijani people to the power during in this difficult time: "This is a big victory, and I know how it is evaluated in the world. All talks, any chatter fell away at once, and the image of your country increased significantly", the president said.