Belarus President: Azerbaijan's image significantly increased

Baku. 28 October. REPORT.AZ/ "I would like to congratulate you for passing an exam called a referendum".
Report informs citing the BelTA, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko saidat a meeting with First Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Yagub Eyyubov.
According to him, the referendum results - the best proof of attitude of the Azerbaijani people to the power during in this difficult time: "This is a big victory, and I know how it is evaluated in the world. All talks, any chatter fell away at once, and the image of your country increased significantly", the president said.
Şamil ƏlibəyliNews Author
