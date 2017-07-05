Barcelona to discuss possibilities of the strengthening cooperation between new Silk Road countries

Baku. 5 July. REPORT.AZ/ Crans Montana Forum’s 28th Annual Session starts today in Barcelona (Spain)

Report informs referring to the forum's website, main topic of the event is the cooperation of the countries located on the route of the new Silk Road.

Heads of State and Government, Ministers of Economy, Finance, Trade, Transport and Industry from Mediterranean, the Middle East and Africa are invited to the event.

Common goals and achievements will improve peaceful relations and strengthen a confident shared Development.

Outstanding transport networks and policies are the key to such a successful cooperation.

The guests will discuss such issues as creating favorable business opportunities to foster Global Cooperation, develop Business Opportunities and strengthen International networks.

The forum will last until July 9.