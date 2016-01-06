Barack Obama invites President Ilham Aliyev to IV Nuclear Security Summit

Baku. 6 January. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has been invited to IV Nuclear Security Summit to be held in Washington, D.C. this year.

Report informs, Novruz Mammadov, Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration and Director of Foreign Relations Department of the Administration of the President of Azerbaijan posted on his Twitter page.

He stated that, the U.S. President Barack Obama wrote a letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

"Azerbaijan has demonstrated steadfast support of the global nuclear security architecture. I hope, Azerbaijan will continue to prioritize efforts to interdict nuclear and radiological materials”, the U.S. leader wirtes in his letter to Azerbaijani President, Novruz Mammadov added.

The summit will be held in March, 2016.

Nuclear Security Summit is held once in two years.

In 2014, the sammit was held in Hague, in 2012 in Seoul.