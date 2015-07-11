Barack Obama congratulates Azerbaijani President on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr

Baku. 11 July. REPORT.AZ/ US President Barack Obama congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr.

Report informs, B.Obama sent a letter of congratulations to the President of Azerbaijan. The letter reads:

"Dear Mr. President,

The American people join Michelle and me as we extend our best wishes to you and the people of your country as you celebrate Eid al-Fitr.

During Ramadan, Muslims around the world - including our strong and vibrant American Muslim community - have striven to get closer to God through spiritual renewal and acts of devotion. It has been an occasion to spend time with loved ones, help those who are less fortunate, and contemplate the wisdom and peace that comes with faith. It has also been a time during which the rituals of fasting and prayer remind us of the values we all share and of our common humanity.

May this coming year bring you joy, prosperity, and well-being. Eid Mubarak!"