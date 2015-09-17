Ban Ki-moon speaks over priorities of UN General Assembly's jubilee session

Baku. 17 September. REPORT.AZ/ UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon held a press conference dedicated to the anniversary session of the General Assembly. Report inforns, the UN chief expressed concern about the effects of global warming, called on to do everything to stop the current conflicts and to ensure the protection of displaced persons, whose number has exceeded 60 million.

"This year's General Assembly session opens in a state of serious upheaval, but also with new hopes," said Ban Ki-moon.

He stressed that the turmoil associated with the increasing number of conflicts, the main victims are civilians, and hope related with the arrival in New York of a large number of Heads of State and Government, which will have to approve the new objectives in the field of sustainable development.

Ban Ki-moon said the high-level event, which will be held "on the margins" of the 70th session of the UN General Assembly will begin the meeting with the Pope, scheduled for September 25. UN Secretary-General noted the important role of the Vatican in the fight against global warming and recalled the Paris Conference on Climate in December of this year.

Describing the efforts to resolve the conflict in Syria, Yemen, Libya and South Sudan, United Nations Secretary General drew attention to the fact that today in general around the world about 100 million people - almost every seventh inhabitant of the planet - are in need of humanitarian assistance. According to the UN, to date, many of the projects of the United Nations to assist these unfortunate people do not receive the necessary funding.

"Violent conflicts, failures in systems of governance, economic deprivation and other factors have led to the displacement of the population, which we have not seen since the Second World War. 60 million people had left their houses", said Ban Ki-moon.

UN chief thanked the countries who generously make every effort to protect asylum seekers. In this regard, Ban Ki-moon said that, the number of Syrian refugees in Lebanon is now about 25 percent of its population. He also thanked the government of Jordan, Turkey, Germany, Sweden and Austria, which have sheltered disadvantaged Syrians and other nationals of countries in conflict. UN chief reminded that on September 30 to hold a high-level meeting to address the refugee crisis.

Answering journalists' questions, Mr. Ban reiterated that on the sidelines of the 70th session of the UN General Assembly, he will have bilateral meetings with the presidents of the United States, Russia and Ukraine. In total he has about 100 scheduled bilateral meetings with the leaders of states and governments.

Commenting on the request of the journalist about the reports on Russian military support of the Syrian government, the UN chief reiterated that he sees no military way to resolve the conflict.

"I am concerned that the weapons sent to Syria. This will only worsen the situation. I again call on all parties, and especially the members of the Security Council, at last, to show solidarity", said the Secretary General.