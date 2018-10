Baku will host Russian-Azerbaijan talks on security issues

10 April, 2017 16:14

Baku. 10 April. REPORT.AZ/ Russian Secretary of Security Council Nikolay Patrushev today arrived in Baku. Report informs referring to Interfax, press-service of Russian Security Council said. N.Patrushev will hold in Baku Russian-Azerbaijan consultations on security issues.