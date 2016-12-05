 Top
    Baku will host Azerbaijan-Iran Intergovernmental Commission

    The meeting is scheduled for late December

    Baku. 5 December. REPORT.AZ/ Baku to host next meeting of Azerbaijan-Iran Intergovernmental Commission.

    Report was informed at the Iranian Embassy in Azerbaijan, the meeting scheduled for late December.

    "We look forward to the commission's meeting on December 27,  but the date has not yet been clarified", the embassy said. 

    Notably, co-chair of the commission from the Azerbaijan is the Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev, and Minister of Communications and Information Technology Mahmoud Vaezi from the Iranian side.

