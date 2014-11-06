Baku to host conference on Council of Europe neighbourhood policy

Baku. 6 November. REPORT.AZ/ Conference on the Council of Europe neighbourhood policy will be held in Baku on 7-8 November. Report informs the event will be held under the chairmanship of Azerbaijan in the Committee of Ministers.

The conference will bring together representatives of the organization, as well as the ministries of foreign affairs of neighboring countries.

Participants will discuss the progress in the application of the Council of Europe neighbourhood policy, prospects for development in the future, as well as the strengthening of political dialogue with the neighboring regions.

In November, Azerbaijan completes its six-month chairmanship in the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe.