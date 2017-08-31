Baku to host trilateral meeting of Azerbaijani, Georgian and Turkish foreign ministers

Baku. 31 August. REPORT.AZ/ The trilateral meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey will be held in Baku, September 6.

Report was informed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov, Georgia’s Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister Mikheil Janelidze and Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu will attend the meeting.

Notably, the first trilateral meeting in Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey format at the level of foreign ministers was held in Trabzon on June 8, 2012. In accordance with the results of the second trilateral meeting held in Batumi on March 28, 2013, the Action Plan on Trilateral Cooperation for 2013-2015 was adopted. The third meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the three countries took place in Ganja city on February 19, 2014. Afterwards, the third and fourth trilateral meetings were held on December 10, 2014, in Kars and on February 19, 2016, in Tbilisi respectively.