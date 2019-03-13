Baku to host Summit of Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking States in autumn

Preparations are underway for the 7th summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking States to be hosted in Azerbaijan this autumn.

Report informs citing the press service of the Kazakhstan Foreign Ministry that this issue was discussed during the meeting of Kazakhstan's Foreign Ministry Beybut Atamkulov with the Secretary General of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking States (CCTS) Baghdad Amreev.

The CCTS delegation arrived in Kazakhstan on a working visit to participate in the meeting of the heads of customs services of the CCTS member-states.

Notably, the 6th CCTS summit was held in the city of Cholpon-ATA. During the meeting, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev initiated the process of structural reform of the Turkic cooperation organizations aimed at optimizing and improving the efficiency of their activities.

CCTS is the international organization uniting modern Turkic States with the main goal to develop comprehensive cooperation between the member-states.