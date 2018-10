Baku. 14 April. REPORT.AZ/ Next meeting of the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation will be held in Baku.

Report was informed in Kazakhstan embassy in Azerbaijan, meeting of intergovernmental commission will be held in Baku "most likely in mid-May".

Notably, Ministers of Energy of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan Natig Aliyev and Kanat Bozumbayev are co-chairs of the commission.