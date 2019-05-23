Baku to host international Caspian forum

Baku will host international forum dedicated to the development of the Caspian Sea, Director of the Institute of Legislation and Comparative Law at the Government of Russia; Deputy President of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Taliya Habrieva said.

"We have already received approval from the President of Azerbaijan. And we believe that Baku is the most convenient venue in all respects. Baku is the only capital on the Caspian Sea, it’s the most balanced and calm policy of Baku, Azerbaijan,” she said.

According to her, the date of the forum has not yet been determined, but it is planned to hold it either in May or in the autumn of next year.

"In addition, in the future, as a result of this forum, we plan to open an international research center on a multilateral basis of the five coastal countries in Baku," Habrieva stressed.

She also noted that the Azerbaijani and Russian academies of sciences agreed on the "implementation of a large scientific project on research in the field of philosophy, ecology and jurisprudence."