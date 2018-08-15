Baku to host first meeting of working group on implementation of Caspian Convention in November

Baku. 15 August. REPORT.AZ / The first meeting of the ad hoc working group on implementation of the provisions of Convention on the legal status of the Caspian Sea will be held in Azerbaijan in November. Report informs citing the Interfax, it is said in the statement of Kazakhstan Foreign Ministry.

"On the eve of the summit (in Aktau - ed.), the foreign Ministers agreed to create a high-level Working group on the Caspian Sea. The first meeting is planned to be held in November this year in Azerbaijan, " the statement of Kazakhstan Foreign Ministry said.

It is noted that, as a matter of priority, the group will begin to agree on a five-party agreement on the methodology for establishing direct baselines in the Caspian Sea.