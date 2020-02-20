Baku shares its expectations from EU

"Azerbaijan prefers relations with the European Union in a bilateral format and builds cooperation with this organization based on its priorities and interests," Spokesperson for Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva said.

She was commenting on a joint appeal by the Foreign Ministers of Ukraine, Georgia, and Moldova to the European Commission with a request to provide financial support to the Eastern Partnership region within the framework of the EU financial perspective for 2021-2027.

Leyla Abdullayeva said that "official Baku is interested in continuing cooperation and joint work with the European Union."

"The enacted document on the priorities of the EU-Azerbaijan partnership reflects the goals and ambitions of financial support for Azerbaijan from the European Union in 2018-2020. The Azerbaijani side is interested in continuing to work on these goals and hopes that EU's future funding instruments will contribute to the further implementation of these priorities by different organizations," Abdullayeva said.

She noted that 'in connection with the development of the EU's Eastern Partnership program, extensive discussions were held in partner countries with the participation of representatives of the state, civil society, and business circles.'

"Today, we can say for sure that Azerbaijan is a strategic and reliable partner of the European Union in the energy sector. Along with the energy sector, the sides continue to create tools for a separate dialogue with the EU on political, security, and transport issues."