    Baku residents bring flowers to the Turkish Embassy - PHOTO

    Ambassadors of foreign countries, representatives of public organizations, government agencies visited to leave a note in the book of condolences

    Baku. 30 June. REPORT.AZ/ Baku residents second day continue to bring flowers to the Embassy of Turkey in the capital to sign a condolence in connection with the attack at the Atatürk airport in Istanbul.

    Report informs, in the facade of the embassy piled bouquets of flowers that brought bycitizens of Baku city, who did not leave indifferent the attack occurred in Istanbul.

    Also in the morning, ambassadors of foreign countries, representatives of public organizations, government agencies and others have visited the embassy to leave a note in the book of condolences.

