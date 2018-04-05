Baku process presented within the framework of NAM Ministerial Conference

Baku. 5 April. REPORT.AZ/ The presentation of the Baku process was held within the framework of the Non- Aligned Movement (NAM) Mid-Term Ministerial Conference under the theme of “Promoting international peace and security for sustainable development".

Report informs, Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and Minister of Culture and Toruism Abulfas Garayev delivered speeches at presentation of the Baku Process at NAM Ministerial Conference.

The Baku Process was initiated by the Republic of Azerbaijan in 2008 to establish an effective and efficient dialogue between cultures and civilizations. Since that time, four World Forums of Intercultural Dialogue (in 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2017), as well as a number of conferences, seminars, congresses and exhibitions have been held in Baku.