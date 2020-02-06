Baku offers condolences to Turkey

"Your pain is our pain, brotherly Turkey!"

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has offered its condolences to Turkey over the snow slide in the Turkish city of Van and the crash of a plane in Istanbul.

Report informs that the text of the condolences posted on the official Twitter page of the Ministry reads:

"We express our sincere condolences to the families of the victims of the snow avalanche in the Turkish city of Van and the crash of a passenger plane in Istanbul and wish a speedy recovery to those injured. Your pain is our pain, brotherly Turkey!"