Baku: No Azerbaijanis amond dead and injured in New Zealand mosques shooting

"We have received no information about the presence of Azerbaijanis among those dead and injured as a result of the mosques shooting in New Zealand," spokesperson of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Leyla Abdullayeva told Report.

She noted that Azerbaijan's Embassy to Australia (the embassy is also accredited in New Zealand - ed.) keeps in touch with the respective structures and diaspora representation in New Zealand in this respect.

Notably, 40 people died, 48 were injured as a result of a shooting in two mosques in Christchurch city of New Zealand.