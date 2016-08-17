 Top
    Baku marks 71st anniversary of Indonesia's independence

    Event was held at residence of the Indonesian ambassador to Azerbaijan

    Baku. 17 August.REPORT.AZ/ An event was held at Baku residence of the Indonesian Ambassador to Azerbaijan on the occasion of the 71st anniversary of Indonesia's independence.

    Report informs, firstly, Indonesian national anthem was played and the national flag raised.

    Then, the embassy officials passed along the attendees.

    Addressing the event, Ambassador Husnan Bey Fananie spoke about the struggle for Indonesia's independence and commemorated his countrymen sacrificing their lives for independence. He expressed his satisfaction with celebrating the holiday in Azerbaijan.

    The event continued with demonstration of samples of Indonesian cuisine and art program. 

