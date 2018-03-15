Baku hosts meeting of Turkish and Georgian FMs

© Report/ Elchin Murad

Baku. 15 March. REPORT.AZ/ The meeting between the foreign ministers of Turkey and Georgia Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and Mikheil Janelidze has today started in Baku.

Report informs, development of cooperation between the two countries, as well as topical international and regional issues are discussed at the meeting.

Notably, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and Mikheil Janelidze arrived in Baku to attend the first meeting of foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Iran and Turkey today.