 Top
    Close photo mode

    Baku hosts meeting of joint commission for demarcation of Azerbaijan-Russia border

    Meeting of joint commission will last until April 17

    Baku. 13 April. REPORT.AZ/ Baku hosts next 4th meeting of joint commission for demarcation of border between Azerbaijan and Russia.

    Report was informed in press service of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Azerbaijani delegation is headed by Khalaf Khalafov, Deputy Foreign Minister, Head of state commission for demarcation of state border between Azerbaijan and Russia.

    Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Co-chairman of state commission for demarcation of state border between Azerbaijan and Russia Vadim Postnov heads Russian delegation.

    Members of state commissions of both countries, representatives and experts of related state agencies, as well as authorities of border regions attend the meeting of joint commission.

    The meeting holds discussions around issues and works concerning demarcation of Azerbaijan-Russia state border. At the same time, Instruction on rules for development of descriptive protocol of border crossing between Azerbaijan Republic and Russian Federation is also envisaged to be agreed and approved by joint commission.

    Meeting of joint commission will end on April 17.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi