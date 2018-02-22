Baku hosts meeting of Azerbaijani-Russian joint commission on demarcation of state borders

© Report

Baku. 22 February. REPORT.AZ/ A meeting of the joint Azerbaijani-Russian commission on demarcation of the state borders between the countries has today started in Baku.

Report informs, head of the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), Hikmat Hajiyev said.

At the meeting, the Azerbaijani delegation is headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov, while Russian delegation by the Co-Chair of the Joint Commission on Demarcation, Vadim Postnov.