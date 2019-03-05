Azerbaijani FM meets with OSCE Chairman-in-Office in Baku

Baku. 5 March. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov is meeting with OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Slovakia Miroslav Lajčák in Baku.

The OSCE Chairman-in-Office told earlier in his interview to Report News Agency that he intends to discuss the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the OSCE, as well as the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict during the meeting in Baku.

Notably, the main priorities of Slovakia's OSCE presidency include the resolution of protracted conflicts in the region and assistance in prevention of conflicts in the OSCE space.