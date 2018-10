Baku. 13 February. REPORT.AZ/ Baku hosts meeting of Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov with Foreign Minister of Georgia Mikheil Janelidze, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan.

Report informs, at the meeting ministers will discuss current state of bilateral relations, energy projects, issues of regional and global agenda.

Later the meeting will continue in an extended format.

Then they will make a statement to the press.