 Top
    Close photo mode

    ​Baku hosts meeting of Azerbaijani and Turkish FMs

    The parties discussed a number of issues of bilateral cooperation, situation in the region, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement

    Baku. 18 Febuary. REPORT.AZ/ Baku has hosted a meeting of foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Turkey, Elmar Mammadyarov and Mevlut Cavusoglu.

    Report informs, at the meeting Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov expressed his condolences to his Turkish counterpart and people of Turkey in connection with the terrorist attack in Ankara, which resulted in numerous casualties.

    As the head of Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry stated after the meeting, the sides discussed issues of bilateral cooperation, including transport, economy, the situation in the region, Nagorno-Karabakh settlement.

    Cavusoglu stressed that Turkey fully supports Azerbaijan in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: "We work together in this matter. On February 26 we will mark another anniversary of Khojaly genocide. We curse those who committed the genocide..."

    Cavusoglu also expressed hope for a meeting of foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia in Tbilisi tomorrow, as well as on-site study of the progress of construction of Baku-Tbilisi-Kars.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi