    ​Baku hosts VII Global Forum of the UN Alliance of Civilizations

    The forum will be attended by approximately 2,000 participants

    Baku. 25 April. REPORT.AZ/ Baku hosts VII Global Forum of the UN Alliance of Civilizations. Report informs, the Youth Forum will be held in the framework of this event. the forum is expected to bring together about 150 young leaders from 110 countries, as well as business symposium.

    Official opening ceremony of VII of the UN Global Alliance of Civilizations Forum will be held on April 26.

    The forum will be attended by around 2,000 participants, including heads of state, government officials, representatives of civil society, religious and youth leaders, to exchange views on "Living together in inclusive societies: challenges and goals."

    The forum will include 16 section sessions and two plenary sessions during which experts will discuss the current challenges to inclusive society, prevention of extremism and exclusion.

