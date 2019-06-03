Baku hosts conference of MIKTA countries

On June 3rd, the Ambassadors of Mexico, Indonesia, Korea and Turkey presided a conference at the ADA University, dedicated to the MIKTA association (Mexico, Indonesia, Korea, Turkey, Australia).

Report informs that diplomats presented a general overview of MIKTA, its activities, perspectives and relations among its members, as well as relations with Azerbaijan.

Speaking at the conference, the Ambassador of Mexico, Rodrigo Labardini, highlighted the main objectives of his country within this cooperation platform, pointing out the importance of dialogue, the promotion of economic, commercial and tourist links, as well as the sustainable development of collaboration for the solution of nature’s global problems, the promotion of education and access to the internet.

In addition, Ambassador Labardini presented some statistical data on the relations between the members of MIKTA and Azerbaijan. In this context, he noted that Mexico-Azerbaijan bilateral trade grew 320% during the period 2013-2018.

The fundamental objective of MIKTA is to strengthen bilateral ties among its members, as well as to promote cooperation and promote coordination on global issues of common interest.